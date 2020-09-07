DZ Bank Reiterates Neutral Rating for adidas (FRA:ADS)

DZ Bank reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of adidas (FRA:ADS) in a research note published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on ADS. Kepler Capital Markets set a €270.00 ($317.65) price objective on shares of adidas and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €280.00 ($329.41) price target on shares of adidas and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank set a €235.00 ($276.47) price target on shares of adidas and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €275.00 ($323.53) price target on shares of adidas and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €215.00 ($252.94) price target on shares of adidas and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €250.83 ($295.10).

FRA ADS opened at €262.70 ($309.06) on Thursday. adidas has a 52-week low of €163.65 ($192.53) and a 52-week high of €201.01 ($236.48). The company has a fifty day moving average of €249.77 and a 200-day moving average of €232.01.

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates in 10 segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Russia/CIS, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

