E.On (EOAN) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

E.On (FRA: EOAN) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

9/7/2020 – E.On was given a new €13.00 ($15.29) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/7/2020 – E.On was given a new €12.90 ($15.18) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/3/2020 – E.On was given a new €12.00 ($14.12) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/17/2020 – E.On was given a new €10.60 ($12.47) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/14/2020 – E.On was given a new €11.00 ($12.94) price target on by analysts at Nord/LB. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/12/2020 – E.On was given a new €9.90 ($11.65) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

8/12/2020 – E.On had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

8/12/2020 – E.On was given a new €10.00 ($11.76) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/12/2020 – E.On was given a new €10.00 ($11.76) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/12/2020 – E.On was given a new €10.50 ($12.35) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/12/2020 – E.On was given a new €13.00 ($15.29) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/12/2020 – E.On was given a new €11.50 ($13.53) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/12/2020 – E.On was given a new €12.50 ($14.71) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/10/2020 – E.On was given a new €9.50 ($11.18) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/5/2020 – E.On was given a new €10.00 ($11.76) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/4/2020 – E.On was given a new €10.50 ($12.35) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/31/2020 – E.On was given a new €9.90 ($11.65) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

7/17/2020 – E.On was given a new €10.50 ($12.35) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Shares of E.On stock traded down €0.33 ($0.39) during trading hours on Monday, hitting €9.79 ($11.52). 11,193,402 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. E.On Se has a 12-month low of €6.70 ($7.88) and a 12-month high of €10.80 ($12.71). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €10.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of €9.74.

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Romania, Hungary, the Czech Republic, Sweden, the United States, Poland, Italy, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Energy Networks, Customer Solutions, and Renewables. The company provides power and gas distribution networks and related services; and supplies energy solutions to residential customers, small and medium sized enterprises, large commercial and industrial customers, and public entities.

Further Reading: What is a Tariff?

Receive News & Ratings for EOn Se Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOn Se and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.