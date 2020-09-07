E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany) (OTCMKTS:EONGY) Upgraded to Buy by UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany) (OTCMKTS:EONGY) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on EONGY. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Commerzbank raised shares of E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany) in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany) currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.00.

EONGY stock opened at $11.69 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.85. E.ON SE Sponsored ADR has a 52-week low of $8.11 and a 52-week high of $12.58. The company has a market capitalization of $25.33 billion, a PE ratio of 15.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79.

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Romania, Hungary, the Czech Republic, Sweden, the United States, Poland, Italy, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Energy Networks, Customer Solutions, and Renewables. The company provides power and gas distribution networks and related services; and distributes energy solutions to residential customers, small and medium sized enterprises, large commercial and industrial customers, and public entities.

