Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) Shares Purchased by Clark Capital Management Group Inc.

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its position in Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 378,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,979 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. owned about 0.09% of Eaton worth $33,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Eaton by 0.4% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 15,680,919 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,218,252,000 after purchasing an additional 56,850 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Eaton by 23.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,427,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,198,592,000 after purchasing an additional 2,896,266 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Eaton by 18.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,741,683 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $677,243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179,595 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Eaton by 4.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,096,934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $472,909,000 after purchasing an additional 246,616 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Eaton by 25.0% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,348,055 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $415,490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070,306 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Eaton alerts:

In other news, insider Richard H. Fearon sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.98, for a total value of $5,099,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 150,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,336,160.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard H. Fearon sold 40,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.01, for a total transaction of $4,136,505.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 151,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,488,586.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 93,597 shares of company stock valued at $9,550,626. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ETN shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Eaton from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Bank of America cut shares of Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Eaton from $92.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Eaton from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Eaton from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.39.

ETN stock traded up $0.43 during trading on Monday, reaching $102.58. The stock had a trading volume of 1,545,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,574,803. Eaton Co. PLC has a 1-year low of $56.42 and a 1-year high of $106.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $41.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.50, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $98.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.78.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.17. Eaton had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Eaton Co. PLC will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th were paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 13th. Eaton’s payout ratio is 51.50%.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

See Also: Why are trading ranges significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.