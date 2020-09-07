Echostar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS) Shares Acquired by Western Standard LLC

Western Standard LLC boosted its stake in Echostar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS) by 23.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 193,483 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,683 shares during the quarter. Echostar comprises 6.5% of Western Standard LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Western Standard LLC owned 0.20% of Echostar worth $5,410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quaker Capital Investments LLC grew its position in Echostar by 1.1% in the second quarter. Quaker Capital Investments LLC now owns 624,609 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $17,464,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Shelter Haven Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Echostar in the second quarter valued at about $3,698,000. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in Echostar by 0.5% in the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 755,433 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $21,122,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Echostar by 6.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,162,045 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,491,000 after acquiring an additional 73,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Echostar in the second quarter valued at about $1,202,000. 45.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SATS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Echostar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, August 8th. BidaskClub cut Echostar from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target (down from $55.00) on shares of Echostar in a report on Monday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:SATS traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $28.44. 204,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 275,976. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.03 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.64. Echostar Co. has a 12 month low of $24.39 and a 12 month high of $45.15.

Echostar (NASDAQ:SATS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.18. Echostar had a negative return on equity of 3.72% and a negative net margin of 7.41%. The business had revenue of $459.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $436.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Echostar Co. will post -0.84 EPS for the current year.

Echostar Company Profile

EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband satellite technologies and broadband Internet services for home and small office customers, satellite operations, and satellite services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hughes and EchoStar Satellite Services. The Hughes segments offers broadband satellite technologies and Internet services for home and small office customers; and broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, hardware, satellite services, and communication solutions for aeronautical, enterprise, and government customers, as well as consumers.

