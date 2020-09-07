Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Holdings Reduced by Mairs & Power Inc.

Mairs & Power Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,658,057 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 74,786 shares during the period. Ecolab makes up about 4.3% of Mairs & Power Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Mairs & Power Inc. owned 0.58% of Ecolab worth $329,870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Peloton Wealth Strategists boosted its position in shares of Ecolab by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 18,356 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,652,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in Ecolab by 0.9% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 6,042 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $941,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Ecolab by 0.5% during the first quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 13,325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,076,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its position in Ecolab by 37.0% during the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 222 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its position in Ecolab by 1.5% during the second quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 4,195 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $835,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ECL traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $204.76. 1,632,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 872,355. The firm has a market cap of $58.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.41, a P/E/G ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 0.94. Ecolab Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.60 and a 52-week high of $231.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $198.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $192.41.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. Ecolab had a negative net margin of 6.17% and a positive return on equity of 18.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.30%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Ecolab from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Ecolab in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $212.00 price target for the company. G.Research lowered shares of Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Gabelli lowered shares of Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ecolab has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $188.92.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

