Eden (EDN) Hits Market Cap of $1.16 Million

Eden (CURRENCY:EDN) traded up 8.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 7th. Over the last seven days, Eden has traded down 31.6% against the US dollar. One Eden token can currently be bought for about $0.0019 or 0.00000019 BTC on exchanges including IDEX, Bilaxy, Hotbit and BitForex. Eden has a market cap of $1.16 million and $60,572.00 worth of Eden was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009827 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002359 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.16 or 0.00119348 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00043534 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $174.13 or 0.01709226 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.85 or 0.00214498 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0313 or 0.00000307 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0772 or 0.00000758 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.24 or 0.00169258 BTC.

About Eden

Eden’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 600,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Eden is /r/edenchainio . The official website for Eden is edenchain.io . The official message board for Eden is edenchain.io/get-started/blog . Eden’s official Twitter account is @edenchainio

Buying and Selling Eden

Eden can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Hotbit, Bilaxy and BitForex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Eden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Eden should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Eden using one of the exchanges listed above.

