eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) PT Raised to $21.00

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) had its price objective raised by Roth Capital from $15.00 to $21.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on EGAN. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of eGain from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine cut shares of eGain from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of eGain from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of eGain from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of eGain from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. eGain has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $14.83.

Shares of EGAN stock opened at $11.64 on Thursday. eGain has a 52 week low of $4.80 and a 52 week high of $14.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.40. The company has a market capitalization of $356.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.61 and a beta of 0.80.

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 2nd. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. eGain had a net margin of 9.91% and a return on equity of 25.99%.

In other eGain news, Director Gunjan Sinha sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.51, for a total value of $230,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 916,795 shares in the company, valued at $10,552,310.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Eric Smit sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.18, for a total transaction of $50,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 132,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,345,663.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,000 shares of company stock valued at $553,100 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 35.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in eGain by 876.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 744,875 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,459,000 after buying an additional 668,616 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in eGain by 38.6% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 731,074 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,359,000 after buying an additional 203,662 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in eGain by 32.3% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 537,660 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,941,000 after buying an additional 131,129 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in eGain by 6.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 280,624 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,056,000 after buying an additional 17,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acuitas Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of eGain during the second quarter worth $3,056,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.61% of the company’s stock.

eGain Company Profile

eGain Corporation operates as a software-as-a service provider of customer engagement solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, India, and internationally. It provides eGain solution, a unified cloud software solution to automate, augment, and orchestrate customer engagement, including digital-first, Omni channel desktop, artificial intelligence (AI) and knowledge, and analytics and machine learning applications, as well as platform APIs and pre-built third-party connectors.

