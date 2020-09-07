Elastos 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $1.59 Million (ELA)

Elastos (CURRENCY:ELA) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 7th. During the last week, Elastos has traded down 26.5% against the U.S. dollar. Elastos has a market capitalization of $30.55 million and $1.59 million worth of Elastos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Elastos coin can now be bought for about $1.77 or 0.00017442 BTC on major exchanges including Huobi, LBank, Bit-Z and Kucoin.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009880 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002344 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.06 or 0.00118751 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00042828 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $174.32 or 0.01716544 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.57 or 0.00212368 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0312 or 0.00000307 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0765 or 0.00000754 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.10 or 0.00168345 BTC.

About Elastos

Elastos launched on December 22nd, 2017. Elastos’ total supply is 23,084,774 coins and its circulating supply is 17,244,540 coins. Elastos’ official Twitter account is @Elastos_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Elastos is /r/Elastos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Elastos’ official website is www.elastos.org

Buying and Selling Elastos

Elastos can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, BCEX, Bit-Z, CoinEgg, Kucoin and LBank. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elastos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elastos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Elastos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

