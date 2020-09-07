ELECTRICITE DE/ADR (OTCMKTS:ECIFY) Downgraded by UBS Group to Neutral

UBS Group cut shares of ELECTRICITE DE/ADR (OTCMKTS:ECIFY) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

ECIFY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of ELECTRICITE DE/ADR in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of ELECTRICITE DE/ADR in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ELECTRICITE DE/ADR from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of ELECTRICITE DE/ADR in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of ELECTRICITE DE/ADR from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, August 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $2.75.

Shares of OTCMKTS ECIFY opened at $2.02 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.91. The company has a market cap of $31.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 0.98. ELECTRICITE DE/ADR has a 12-month low of $1.23 and a 12-month high of $2.97.

Electricité de France SA, an integrated energy company, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, supply, and trading of energy services in France, the United Kingdom, Italy, and internationally. It generates electricity through nuclear, fossil fuel, hydro, solar, wind, biomass, biogas, tidal, geothermal, and cogeneration plants.

