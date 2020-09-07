Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Cut to “Strong Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on EA. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $148.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $110.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $126.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $140.52.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

EA opened at $130.13 on Friday. Electronic Arts has a twelve month low of $85.69 and a twelve month high of $147.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.28, a P/E/G ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.87.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The game software company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.48. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 34.27% and a return on equity of 21.32%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.04, for a total transaction of $105,632.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,024,112.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Chris Bruzzo sold 5,964 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.36, for a total transaction of $825,179.04. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 21,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,005,317.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 84,333 shares of company stock valued at $11,813,324 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 105.4% during the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 142,763 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $18,852,000 after buying an additional 73,256 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,283 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the 2nd quarter worth $239,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the 1st quarter worth $217,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 57.6% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 63,890 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $8,437,000 after purchasing an additional 23,350 shares in the last quarter. 90.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

Further Reading: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.