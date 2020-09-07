Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) Upgraded at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, 24/7 WallStreet reports. Morgan Stanley currently has $176.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $149.55. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

LLY has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Eli Lilly And Co from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, August 1st. Bank of America reiterated a buy rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a research note on Friday, June 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Eli Lilly And Co from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $182.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $155.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Eli Lilly And Co currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $170.92.

Get Eli Lilly And Co alerts:

Shares of LLY opened at $150.91 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $154.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $150.22. Eli Lilly And Co has a 52 week low of $101.36 and a 52 week high of $170.75. The company has a market capitalization of $144.34 billion, a PE ratio of 24.50, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.31. Eli Lilly And Co had a net margin of 24.48% and a return on equity of 183.80%. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Eli Lilly And Co will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. Eli Lilly And Co’s payout ratio is 49.01%.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 212,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.92, for a total transaction of $34,593,944.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 112,194,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,278,765,737.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Alfonso G. Zulueta sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $1,870,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,169,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 555,236 shares of company stock valued at $91,393,391 over the last 90 days. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 15.6% in the second quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 2,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 4.3% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 15,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,518,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co by 117.6% during the second quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 1,824 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co by 60.8% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Eli Lilly And Co during the first quarter worth $23,711,000. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Eli Lilly And Co

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

Read More: What are Closed-End Mutual Funds?

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly And Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly And Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.