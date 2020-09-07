Elizabeth Gaines Sells 113,245 Shares of Fortescue Metals Group Limited (ASX:FMG) Stock

Fortescue Metals Group Limited (ASX:FMG) insider Elizabeth Gaines sold 113,245 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of A$18.28 ($13.06), for a total transaction of A$2,070,118.60 ($1,478,656.14).

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is A$12.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is A$11.31.

Get Fortescue Metals Group alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st.

Fortescue Metals Group Limited engages in the exploration, development, production, processing, and sale of iron ore in Australia, China, and internationally. The company owns and operates the Chichester Hub that includes the Cloudbreak and Christmas Creek mines located in the Chichester ranges; and the Solomon Hub comprising the Firetail and Kings Valley mines located in the Hamersley ranges of Pilbara, Western Australia.

See Also: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Fortescue Metals Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortescue Metals Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.