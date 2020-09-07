Elysium (ELS) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $203.00

Elysium (CURRENCY:ELS) traded down 94% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 7th. One Elysium coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Elysium has a market capitalization of $1,192.00 and approximately $203.00 worth of Elysium was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Elysium has traded 95.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $48.78 or 0.00470119 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00011722 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 34.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0359 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0725 or 0.00000699 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0775 or 0.00000747 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00004160 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003384 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000406 BTC.

Elysium Coin Profile

ELS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 4th, 2017. Elysium’s total supply is 14,353,438 coins. Elysium’s official Twitter account is @Elysium_coin

Elysium Coin Trading

Elysium can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elysium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elysium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Elysium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

