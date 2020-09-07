Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) Upgraded at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has $6.50 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their previous price target of $7.50.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ESRT. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Empire State Realty Trust from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, August 28th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.10.

NYSE:ESRT opened at $6.67 on Thursday. Empire State Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $6.08 and a 12 month high of $14.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.55 and its 200-day moving average is $8.28.

Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $138.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.66 million. Empire State Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.48% and a net margin of 3.97%. Research analysts predict that Empire State Realty Trust will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ESRT. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN acquired a new position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $62,111,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 1,910.8% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 3,652,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,568,000 after purchasing an additional 3,470,879 shares during the period. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC acquired a new position in Empire State Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $23,621,000. V3 Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Empire State Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,497,000. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its position in Empire State Realty Trust by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 21,453,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $192,225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,763,284 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.55% of the company’s stock.

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: ESRT), a leading real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, manages, operates, acquires and repositions office and retail properties in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area, including the Empire State Building, the world's most famous building.

