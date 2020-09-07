Enel (BIT:ENEL) Given a €9.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a €9.00 ($10.59) price target on Enel (BIT:ENEL) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on ENEL. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €9.30 ($10.94) price target on shares of Enel and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Berenberg Bank set a €7.30 ($8.59) target price on shares of Enel and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €7.60 ($8.94) price target on shares of Enel and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Barclays set a €8.90 ($10.47) price target on shares of Enel and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €8.20 ($9.65) price target on shares of Enel and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €8.33 ($9.79).

Enel has a one year low of €4.16 ($4.89) and a one year high of €5.59 ($6.58).

Enel SpA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated electricity and gas company in South America, Europe, North and Central America, Africa, and Asia. The company generates, transmits, distributes, transports, purchases, and sells electricity; generates heat; and produces distributes, transports, and sells natural gas.

