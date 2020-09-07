Engie (EPA:ENGI) PT Set at €15.00 by UBS Group

UBS Group set a €15.00 ($17.65) price target on Engie (EPA:ENGI) in a research report report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group set a €13.30 ($15.65) target price on shares of Engie and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank set a €12.00 ($14.12) target price on shares of Engie and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Barclays set a €14.50 ($17.06) target price on shares of Engie and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Engie in a report on Monday, August 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €13.00 ($15.29) price objective on shares of Engie and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Engie presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €13.95 ($16.42).

Shares of EPA:ENGI opened at €11.64 ($13.69) on Thursday. Engie has a 1-year low of €12.16 ($14.31) and a 1-year high of €15.16 ($17.84). The company’s fifty day moving average is €11.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is €11.32.

About Engie

ENGIE SA engages in power, natural gas, and energy services businesses. The company operates through North America, Latin America, Africa/Asia, Benelux, France, Europe excluding France & Benelux, Infrastructures Europe, GEM & LNG, and Other segments. It engages in the generation and sale of power through nuclear, thermal, solar, wind, biogas, and biomass resources; and seawater desalination activities, as well as offers engineering services in the areas of energy, hydraulics, and infrastructure.

