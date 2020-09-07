Engie (OTCMKTS:ENGIY) Lifted to “Buy” at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Engie (OTCMKTS:ENGIY) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on ENGIY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Engie in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Engie in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Engie in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a buy rating on shares of Engie in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Engie in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy.

ENGIY opened at $13.83 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.60. Engie has a 12-month low of $9.20 and a 12-month high of $18.09.

ENGIE SA engages in power, natural gas, and energy services businesses. The company operates through North America, Latin America, Africa/Asia, Benelux, France, Europe excluding France & Benelux, Infrastructures Europe, GEM & LNG, and Other segments. It engages in the generation and sale of power through nuclear, thermal, solar, wind, biogas, and biomass resources; and seawater desalination activities, as well as offers engineering services in the areas of energy, hydraulics, and infrastructure.

