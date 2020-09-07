Enviva Partners LP (NYSE:EVA) Receives $38.50 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Enviva Partners LP (NYSE:EVA) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $38.50.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Enviva Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Enviva Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Enviva Partners from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Enviva Partners in a research note on Thursday, June 4th.

Get Enviva Partners alerts:

Shares of EVA stock traded down $1.13 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $39.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 113,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,500. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.96 and a 200-day moving average of $34.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 278.79 and a beta of 1.18. Enviva Partners has a twelve month low of $20.63 and a twelve month high of $43.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

Enviva Partners (NYSE:EVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The energy company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $167.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.50 million. Enviva Partners had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 19.23%. On average, equities analysts expect that Enviva Partners will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 17th were paid a dividend of $0.765 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 14th. This represents a $3.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.84%. This is an increase from Enviva Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Enviva Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 510.00%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in Enviva Partners during the second quarter worth approximately $1,831,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in Enviva Partners by 1,639,900.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,400 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 16,399 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in Enviva Partners during the second quarter worth approximately $508,000. ValueAct Holdings L.P. raised its stake in Enviva Partners by 91.3% during the second quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 4,834,867 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $174,249,000 after purchasing an additional 2,307,692 shares during the period. Finally, Western Standard LLC purchased a new position in Enviva Partners during the second quarter worth approximately $1,658,000.

Enviva Partners Company Profile

Enviva Partners, LP produces and supplies utility-grade wood pellets. It serves utilities and large-scale power generators in the United Kingdom and other European markets. Enviva Partners GP, LLC operates as the general partner of the company. Enviva Partners, LP was founded in 2013 and is based in Bethesda, Maryland.

Recommended Story: Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Enviva Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enviva Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.