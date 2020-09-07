Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-four ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $780.52.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Equinix from $754.00 to $883.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Equinix from $790.00 to $840.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Equinix from $730.00 to $820.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Equinix from $725.00 to $861.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Edward Jones assumed coverage on Equinix in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Get Equinix alerts:

In other Equinix news, Director Adaire Fox-Martin sold 58 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $713.42, for a total transaction of $41,378.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,690.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 82 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $786.44, for a total value of $64,488.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,182,243.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,915 shares of company stock valued at $6,063,607 over the last ninety days. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EQIX. GQG Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Equinix by 230.8% during the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 1,173,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $824,406,000 after purchasing an additional 818,777 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Equinix by 79.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 710,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $499,319,000 after purchasing an additional 313,947 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Equinix by 4.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,583,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,623,370,000 after purchasing an additional 257,579 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Equinix by 20.5% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,211,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $756,896,000 after purchasing an additional 206,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Equinix by 22.4% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 931,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $581,751,000 after purchasing an additional 170,247 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

EQIX stock traded down $10.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $752.18. 399,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 375,170. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $768.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $685.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.61 billion, a PE ratio of 130.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.41. Equinix has a 1-year low of $477.87 and a 1-year high of $805.81.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.40 by ($3.88). The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Equinix had a return on equity of 5.43% and a net margin of 8.69%. Equinix’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.69 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Equinix will post 21.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $2.66 per share. This represents a $10.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 18th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.65%.

About Equinix

Equinix, Inc (Nasdaq: EQIX) connects the world's leading businesses to their customers, employees and partners inside the most-interconnected data centers. In 52 markets across five continents, Equinix is where companies come together to realize new opportunities and accelerate their business, IT and cloud strategies.

Featured Article: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.