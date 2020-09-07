Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-four ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $780.52.
Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Equinix from $754.00 to $883.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Equinix from $790.00 to $840.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Equinix from $730.00 to $820.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Equinix from $725.00 to $861.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Edward Jones assumed coverage on Equinix in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.
In other Equinix news, Director Adaire Fox-Martin sold 58 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $713.42, for a total transaction of $41,378.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,690.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 82 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $786.44, for a total value of $64,488.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,182,243.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,915 shares of company stock valued at $6,063,607 over the last ninety days. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
EQIX stock traded down $10.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $752.18. 399,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 375,170. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $768.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $685.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.61 billion, a PE ratio of 130.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.41. Equinix has a 1-year low of $477.87 and a 1-year high of $805.81.
Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.40 by ($3.88). The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Equinix had a return on equity of 5.43% and a net margin of 8.69%. Equinix’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.69 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Equinix will post 21.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $2.66 per share. This represents a $10.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 18th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.65%.
About Equinix
Equinix, Inc (Nasdaq: EQIX) connects the world's leading businesses to their customers, employees and partners inside the most-interconnected data centers. In 52 markets across five continents, Equinix is where companies come together to realize new opportunities and accelerate their business, IT and cloud strategies.
