Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) Rating Increased to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on ESTA. Zacks Investment Research raised Establishment Labs from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. UBS Group initiated coverage on Establishment Labs in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. They set a buy rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research reissued a buy rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Establishment Labs in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Establishment Labs in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. They issued a neutral rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.80.

Establishment Labs stock opened at $19.35 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 5.22 and a current ratio of 6.64. The stock has a market cap of $452.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.08 and a beta of 1.35. Establishment Labs has a fifty-two week low of $7.56 and a fifty-two week high of $29.78.

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.01. Establishment Labs had a negative return on equity of 69.87% and a negative net margin of 56.74%. On average, analysts predict that Establishment Labs will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESTA. Cowen AND Company LLC lifted its position in Establishment Labs by 149.0% in the 1st quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 298,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,310,000 after acquiring an additional 178,493 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Establishment Labs in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,790,000. Prosight Management LP bought a new position in Establishment Labs in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,830,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in Establishment Labs in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,317,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Establishment Labs in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,494,000. 54.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Establishment Labs Company Profile

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc, a medical technology company, manufactures and markets medical devices for aesthetic plastic surgery and reconstructive plastic surgery. The company primarily offers silicone gel-filled breast implants under Motiva Implants brand name. It also provides Divina 3D simulation systems to plastic surgeons for use in pre-surgical patient consultations and planning; and distributes Puregraft line of products that is used to remove blood, lipids, and other components from adipose tissue.

