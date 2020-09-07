Ethos Hits Market Cap of $2.65 Million (ETHOS)

Ethos (CURRENCY:ETHOS) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 7th. Ethos has a market cap of $2.65 million and approximately $482,296.00 worth of Ethos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ethos token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0272 or 0.00000361 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Ethos has traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ethos alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001445 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00044823 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00005606 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $529.78 or 0.05103469 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002432 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00003987 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00035257 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00052243 BTC.

About Ethos

Ethos (ETHOS) is a token. It was first traded on June 27th, 2017. Ethos’ total supply is 222,295,208 tokens and its circulating supply is 97,621,898 tokens. Ethos’ official Twitter account is @Ethos_io . The official website for Ethos is www.ethos.io

Ethos Token Trading

Ethos can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ethos using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ethos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ethos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.