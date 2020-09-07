Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) Receives $13.50 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.50.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Fearnley Fonds downgraded shares of Euronav from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. DNB Markets upgraded shares of Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Euronav from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Euronav in a research note on Friday, August 7th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Euronav by 504.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,505,351 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $52,911,000 after buying an additional 5,429,104 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in Euronav by 29.3% during the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 3,400,827 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $27,717,000 after buying an additional 770,793 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Euronav by 27.4% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,837,491 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $20,727,000 after buying an additional 395,553 shares during the last quarter. Armor Advisors L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Euronav in the 1st quarter worth $16,930,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Euronav in the 1st quarter worth $13,223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EURN traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $8.64. The stock had a trading volume of 1,419,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,801,530. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.67. Euronav has a one year low of $7.85 and a one year high of $13.21. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 21.76%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 18th. Euronav’s dividend payout ratio is presently 240.00%.

Euronav Company Profile

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil and petroleum products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Tankers; and Floating Production, Storage, and Offloading Operations. As of December 12, 2018, it owned and operated a fleet of vessels, including 43 very large crude carriers, 2 ULCCs, 26 Suezmax vessels, and 2 floating, storage, and offloading vessels, as well as 1 LR1s.

