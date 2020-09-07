EvenCoin Price Hits $0.0039 on Top Exchanges (EVN)

EvenCoin (CURRENCY:EVN) traded 6.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 7th. In the last week, EvenCoin has traded down 15.9% against the U.S. dollar. EvenCoin has a market cap of $123,070.86 and $397,919.00 worth of EvenCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EvenCoin token can currently be purchased for $0.0039 or 0.00000039 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BTC-Alpha, YoBit and Mercatox.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00008959 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00069988 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000259 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.70 or 0.00321990 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001479 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00045224 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000444 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00008546 BTC.

EvenCoin Profile

EvenCoin (EVN) is a token. It launched on December 1st, 2017. EvenCoin’s total supply is 31,247,851 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,247,621 tokens. EvenCoin’s official Twitter account is @Envion_org . EvenCoin’s official website is www.evencoin.io

EvenCoin Token Trading

EvenCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, YoBit and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EvenCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EvenCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EvenCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

