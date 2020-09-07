ExclusiveCoin 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $5,925.00 (EXCL)

ExclusiveCoin (CURRENCY:EXCL) traded 8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 7th. One ExclusiveCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00001068 BTC on popular exchanges including Upbit, CoinExchange, Bittrex and CryptoBridge. During the last seven days, ExclusiveCoin has traded 15.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. ExclusiveCoin has a market capitalization of $634,557.46 and $5,925.00 worth of ExclusiveCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

DECOIN (DTEP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0871 or 0.00000857 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 34.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000030 BTC.

SportsCoin (SPORT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000017 BTC.

BitSoar (BSR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Relevant (REL) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00022300 BTC.

Release Project (REL) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Junsonmingchncoin (JMC) traded down 23.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 6th, 2016. ExclusiveCoin’s total supply is 5,851,627 coins. ExclusiveCoin’s official website is exclusivecoin.pw . ExclusiveCoin’s official Twitter account is @exclusivecoin . The Reddit community for ExclusiveCoin is /r/exclusivecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

ExclusiveCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Upbit, CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ExclusiveCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ExclusiveCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ExclusiveCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

