Exosis Price Tops $0.0531 on Top Exchanges (EXO)

Exosis (CURRENCY:EXO) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 7th. Exosis has a market cap of $23,393.67 and approximately $1,427.00 worth of Exosis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Exosis coin can currently be bought for $0.0531 or 0.00000523 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24, Exrates and Escodex. Over the last week, Exosis has traded 26.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Exosis alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10,155.28 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $344.73 or 0.03394616 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $222.67 or 0.02192696 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.72 or 0.00469924 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $80.08 or 0.00788559 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 24.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0520 or 0.00000512 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00011855 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.63 or 0.00597060 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00049724 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Exosis Coin Profile

EXO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Exosis hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 30th, 2018. Exosis’ total supply is 605,723 coins and its circulating supply is 440,723 coins. Exosis’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . Exosis’ official message board is forum.exosis.org . The official website for Exosis is www.exosis.org

Exosis Coin Trading

Exosis can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, Escodex and Exrates. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Exosis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Exosis should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Exosis using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Exosis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Exosis and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.