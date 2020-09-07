Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Purchased by Guardian Point Capital LP

Guardian Point Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 100.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 100,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the quarter. Facebook accounts for 8.3% of Guardian Point Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Guardian Point Capital LP’s holdings in Facebook were worth $22,707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Watson Rebecca acquired a new stake in Facebook during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Facebook by 262.5% during the 2nd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 145 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

FB stock traded down $8.39 during trading on Monday, hitting $282.73. The company had a trading volume of 30,333,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,359,164. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $259.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $217.06. The company has a market cap of $805.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.25. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $137.10 and a fifty-two week high of $304.67.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $18.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.29 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 22.90% and a net margin of 31.29%. As a group, analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FB shares. MKM Partners raised their price target on Facebook from $240.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price target (up from $275.00) on shares of Facebook in a research note on Friday, July 31st. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Facebook in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Facebook from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, HSBC raised their price target on Facebook from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, forty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.42.

In other Facebook news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 13,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.95, for a total value of $3,853,684.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.60, for a total value of $42,796.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $594,296.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,631 shares of company stock worth $9,014,842. 14.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

