Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Sold by Clark Capital Management Group Inc.

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. cut its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 41.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,804 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 77,659 shares during the quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $25,387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Watson Rebecca acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Facebook by 262.5% during the 2nd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 145 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Facebook during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Facebook during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. 65.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FB. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Facebook from $240.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. HSBC raised their price target on Facebook from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $285.00 price target (up from $245.00) on shares of Facebook in a report on Friday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Facebook from $220.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Facebook from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, forty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $279.42.

In related news, CTO Michael Todd Schroepfer sold 112 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.09, for a total value of $29,354.08. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 498,238 shares in the company, valued at $130,583,197.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 194 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.60, for a total value of $42,796.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $594,296.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 32,631 shares of company stock worth $9,014,842 in the last quarter. 14.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of FB stock traded down $8.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $282.73. 30,333,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,359,164. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $137.10 and a fifty-two week high of $304.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $259.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $217.06. The stock has a market cap of $805.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.52, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.25.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.36. Facebook had a return on equity of 22.90% and a net margin of 31.29%. The business had revenue of $18.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.29 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.21 EPS for the current year.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

