Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Downgraded by Wells Fargo & Co to “Equal Weight”

Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report released on Thursday, 24/7 WallStreet reports. Wells Fargo & Co currently has $50.00 price target on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fastenal from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of Fastenal from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, August 22nd. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Fastenal from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Fastenal in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Fastenal from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Fastenal has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $43.10.

FAST opened at $46.27 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $26.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.91, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.30 and its 200 day moving average is $39.93. Fastenal has a 12-month low of $26.72 and a 12-month high of $49.86.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 14th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 31.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Fastenal will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 28th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 27th. Fastenal’s payout ratio is currently 72.46%.

In related news, insider William Joseph Drazkowski sold 28,554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.59, for a total value of $1,301,776.86. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,330 shares in the company, valued at $425,354.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP James C. Jansen sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.55, for a total transaction of $683,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,830,016.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 101,434 shares of company stock worth $4,682,700. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Fastenal by 1.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,737,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,959,395,000 after purchasing an additional 620,997 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Fastenal by 1.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,298,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,340,810,000 after purchasing an additional 358,433 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Fastenal by 5.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,072,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,458,000 after purchasing an additional 580,606 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Fastenal by 4.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,300,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,640,000 after purchasing an additional 416,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, London Co. of Virginia boosted its stake in Fastenal by 2.3% during the second quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 6,744,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,948,000 after buying an additional 151,770 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.18% of the company’s stock.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and other industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, such as bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

