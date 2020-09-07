Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) Shares Sold by Bamco Inc. NY

Bamco Inc. NY trimmed its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,031,507 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 24,285 shares during the quarter. Bamco Inc. NY owned about 0.17% of Fidelity National Information Servcs worth $138,315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FIS. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 584.9% in the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 3,799,548 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $462,177,000 after buying an additional 3,244,748 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,225,747 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,443,890,000 after buying an additional 1,766,938 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 196.5% in the 1st quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 742,499 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $90,318,000 after buying an additional 1,511,672 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,893,493 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $960,165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,450,578 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $419,729,000 after purchasing an additional 875,963 shares in the last quarter. 89.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Bruce F. Lowthers, Jr. sold 89,478 shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.56, for a total value of $12,398,071.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,213 shares in the company, valued at $5,017,673.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Martin Boyd sold 21,606 shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.23, for a total value of $3,159,445.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,297,060.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 122,776 shares of company stock worth $17,322,864 in the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Fidelity National Information Servcs in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Fidelity National Information Servcs in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $164.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Fidelity National Information Servcs in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.73.

Shares of FIS stock traded down $2.90 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $148.00. 3,205,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,122,817. Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc has a fifty-two week low of $91.68 and a fifty-two week high of $158.21. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $91.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,850.23, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.73.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.06. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a return on equity of 6.60% and a net margin of 0.25%. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 11th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 10th. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s payout ratio is currently 24.96%.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

