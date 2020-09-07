Financial Advocates Investment Management Acquires 11,197 Shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 41,507 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,197 shares during the period. Boeing comprises 0.7% of Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Boeing were worth $7,735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Truewealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 2,039 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Loveless Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 1.4% during the second quarter. Loveless Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,360 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $799,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 2.0% during the second quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 3,381 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY raised its position in shares of Boeing by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 1,845 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Boeing by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 12,366 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,267,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Boeing stock traded up $2.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $171.05. 18,867,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,940,080. Boeing Co has a fifty-two week low of $89.00 and a fifty-two week high of $391.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $172.87 and a 200 day moving average of $178.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.55 billion, a PE ratio of -33.87 and a beta of 1.37.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($4.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.93) by ($1.86). Boeing had a negative return on equity of 3.08% and a negative net margin of 4.27%. The company had revenue of $11.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($5.82) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Boeing Co will post -9.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf acquired 1,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $173.36 per share, for a total transaction of $199,710.72. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,710.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Edward Jones upgraded Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Benchmark reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Boeing from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $149.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of Boeing from $240.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Boeing from $164.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $217.38.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

