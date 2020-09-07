Financial Advocates Investment Management Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Financial Advocates Investment Management reduced its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,455 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $2,859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IJH. FMR LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 158,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,059,000 after purchasing an additional 20,065 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the first quarter worth about $1,358,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 6.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,679,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,046,000 after acquiring an additional 327,884 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $567,000. Finally, GFS Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 8.3% in the first quarter. GFS Advisors LLC now owns 20,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,969,000 after acquiring an additional 1,588 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $189.72. 1,477,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,907,228. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a twelve month low of $117.87 and a twelve month high of $210.86. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $190.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $173.45.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

