Financial Advocates Investment Management Grows Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 58.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,964 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,669 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $3,786,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in NVIDIA by 256.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 107 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. 68.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NVDA traded down $15.72 on Monday, hitting $504.90. 36,592,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,885,290. The company has a quick ratio of 5.51, a current ratio of 6.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $459.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $347.05. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $169.32 and a 1 year high of $589.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $311.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.81, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.53.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 19th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 30.41% and a net margin of 25.93%. The business’s revenue was up 50.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.13%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.94%.

In related news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 49,999 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.51, for a total value of $27,524,949.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 12,692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.60, for a total value of $5,147,875.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,983 shares in the company, valued at $25,140,304.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 361,722 shares of company stock worth $157,249,535 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NVDA. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $330.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $535.00 to $605.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Benchmark raised NVIDIA to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $540.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on NVIDIA from $528.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $495.97.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

