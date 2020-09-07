Financial Advocates Investment Management Has $10.07 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Financial Advocates Investment Management lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,810 shares of the company’s stock after selling 703 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Financial Advocates Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $10,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 13,077,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,560,810,000 after buying an additional 4,753,534 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 49.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,127,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,743,496,000 after purchasing an additional 3,677,001 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $194,454,000. DT Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,433,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 62.5% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 503,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,731,000 after buying an additional 193,664 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG traded down $3.72 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $230.21. 1,773,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,276,376. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $133.57 and a twelve month high of $246.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $223.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $192.68.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

