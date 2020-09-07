Financial Advocates Investment Management Has $16.37 Million Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Financial Advocates Investment Management reduced its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,872 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,574 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 1.6% of Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $16,374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. Insight 2811 Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. now owns 1,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 5,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highland Private Wealth Management lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 13,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,099,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IVV stock traded down $2.84 on Monday, reaching $343.98. 5,359,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,295,884. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $220.28 and a one year high of $360.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $335.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $304.09.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

