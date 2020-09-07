Financial Advocates Investment Management Has $17.19 Million Stock Position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Financial Advocates Investment Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 332,846 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,604 shares during the period. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF makes up approximately 1.6% of Financial Advocates Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Financial Advocates Investment Management owned 0.24% of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $17,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Somerset Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Somerset Group LLC now owns 16,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 57.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 57,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,986,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Finally, Moneywise Inc. raised its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Moneywise Inc. now owns 15,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHO traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $51.49. 903,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,466,749. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $50.38 and a 1-year high of $51.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $51.56 and a 200 day moving average of $51.53.

