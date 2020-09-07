Financial Advocates Investment Management Has $3.47 Million Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 33.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 38,831 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,704 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Chevron were worth $3,465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA raised its position in Chevron by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 10,266 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $916,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. raised its position in shares of Chevron by 0.3% during the second quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 219,404 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $19,577,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Chevron by 3,384.8% during the second quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 329,625 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,412,000 after acquiring an additional 320,166 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Chevron by 2.8% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,256,191 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $201,321,000 after acquiring an additional 61,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northstar Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron by 2.4% in the second quarter. Northstar Wealth Partners LLC now owns 21,707 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,936,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVX stock traded down $0.35 on Monday, reaching $81.93. The stock had a trading volume of 10,516,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,907,578. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $152.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 167.20 and a beta of 1.21. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $51.60 and a 1 year high of $125.27.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.66). The business had revenue of $13.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.71 billion. Chevron had a positive return on equity of 3.61% and a negative net margin of 7.41%. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was down 64.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.77 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be issued a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 18th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.30%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 82.30%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Chevron from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Chevron presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.14.

In other news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $529,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

