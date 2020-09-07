Financial Advocates Investment Management Has $4.46 Million Stake in Cambria Global Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:GMOM)

Financial Advocates Investment Management lowered its stake in Cambria Global Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:GMOM) by 15.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 190,134 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,616 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management owned approximately 4.37% of Cambria Global Momentum ETF worth $4,464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cambria Global Momentum ETF by 5.3% in the second quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 11,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in Cambria Global Momentum ETF by 802.8% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Cambria Global Momentum ETF by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the period. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cambria Global Momentum ETF by 5.3% during the first quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Cambria Global Momentum ETF stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Monday, hitting $24.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,127. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.67. Cambria Global Momentum ETF has a 52 week low of $20.69 and a 52 week high of $26.36.

