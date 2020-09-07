Financial Advocates Investment Management Has $5.07 Million Stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 4.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 54,410 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,476 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $5,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 352.7% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Capital Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $50,000.

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF stock traded down $0.45 on Monday, reaching $93.44. 872,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,315,008. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $83.21 and a one year high of $94.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $93.81 and its 200-day moving average is $91.67.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

