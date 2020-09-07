Financial Advocates Investment Management Increases Stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 86,841 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF comprises about 0.8% of Financial Advocates Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $8,651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Anderson Fisher LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 48.5% in the second quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3,366.7% during the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $107.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,872,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,664,799. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $75.55 and a 12 month high of $121.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.84.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

