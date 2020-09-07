Financial Advocates Investment Management Purchases 1,257 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,757 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,862,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. Cabana LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 589.5% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, City Holding Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth $52,000.

NYSEARCA:VOO traded down $2.54 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $314.82. The company had a trading volume of 5,133,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,491,666. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $200.55 and a fifty-two week high of $329.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $307.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $278.32.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

