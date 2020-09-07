Financial Advocates Investment Management Purchases 2,066 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 9.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 24,366 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,066 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $2,855,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 90,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,547,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 18.2% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 652,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,402,000 after buying an additional 100,484 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 51.8% in the second quarter. Northstar Wealth Partners LLC now owns 21,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,511,000 after acquiring an additional 7,315 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,103,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,157,000 after acquiring an additional 89,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wimmer Associates 1 LLC increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 12.4% during the second quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC now owns 43,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,536,000 after acquiring an additional 4,820 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VIG traded down $0.90 during trading on Monday, reaching $129.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,538,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,762,104. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $87.71 and a 12 month high of $134.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $126.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.00.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

