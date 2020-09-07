Financial Advocates Investment Management Sells 5,452 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Financial Advocates Investment Management lowered its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,984 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 5,452 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Intel were worth $3,589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TL Private Wealth grew its holdings in Intel by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. TL Private Wealth now owns 13,178 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $774,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 17.3% during the first quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,218 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Intel by 4.4% in the second quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,748 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY lifted its holdings in Intel by 0.8% during the first quarter. Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY now owns 24,134 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,306,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, NewFocus Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Intel by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. NewFocus Financial Group LLC now owns 5,585 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Shares of INTC stock traded down $0.31 on Monday, hitting $50.08. The company had a trading volume of 43,318,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,522,860. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $51.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $212.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.71. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $43.63 and a twelve month high of $69.29.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $19.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.54 billion. Intel had a net margin of 29.97% and a return on equity of 31.55%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. Intel’s payout ratio is 27.10%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on INTC shares. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Intel from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Roth Capital cut shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $75.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, July 24th. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Sunday, June 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, July 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.67.

In other news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan purchased 8,021 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $50.00 per share, with a total value of $401,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 293,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,679,700. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 7,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.83, for a total transaction of $419,886.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,124,799.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,109 shares of company stock worth $568,933 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

Recommended Story: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.