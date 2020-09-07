Financial Advocates Investment Management Trims Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Financial Advocates Investment Management decreased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 7.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,368 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,165 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $4,179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 155.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,851,463 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,043,278,000 after purchasing an additional 10,854,416 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 42.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,763,271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $659,665,000 after buying an additional 1,711,080 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 4,619,424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $661,409,000 after buying an additional 456,700 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 834.0% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 4,514,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $646,330,000 after buying an additional 4,030,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 34.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,394,993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $342,915,000 after buying an additional 612,645 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

Shares of IWM stock traded down $0.98 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $152.80. 30,618,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,327,197. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $95.69 and a 1 year high of $170.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $152.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.12.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Recommended Story: Should I invest in “strong buy” stocks?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.