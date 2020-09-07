Financial Comparison: Consorcio Ara SAB de CV (OTCMKTS:CNRFF) vs. Comstock Holding Companies (OTCMKTS:CHCI)

Consorcio Ara SAB de CV (OTCMKTS:CNRFF) and Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI) are both small-cap construction companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends and earnings.

Volatility & Risk

Consorcio Ara SAB de CV has a beta of 0.11, indicating that its share price is 89% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Comstock Holding Companies has a beta of 0.85, indicating that its share price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Consorcio Ara SAB de CV and Comstock Holding Companies’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Consorcio Ara SAB de CV $399.28 million 0.41 $36.56 million N/A N/A Comstock Holding Companies $25.32 million 0.79 $890,000.00 N/A N/A

Consorcio Ara SAB de CV has higher revenue and earnings than Comstock Holding Companies.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Consorcio Ara SAB de CV and Comstock Holding Companies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Consorcio Ara SAB de CV 0 0 0 0 N/A Comstock Holding Companies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

2.9% of Comstock Holding Companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 73.9% of Comstock Holding Companies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Consorcio Ara SAB de CV and Comstock Holding Companies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Consorcio Ara SAB de CV 8.71% 4.83% 3.09% Comstock Holding Companies 7.76% 129.06% 11.72%

Summary

Comstock Holding Companies beats Consorcio Ara SAB de CV on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Consorcio Ara SAB de CV

Consorcio ARA, S. A. B. de C. V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, constructs, and markets entry-level and middle-income residential housing developments in Mexico. It markets commercial and industrial developments; and rents mini-supermarkets under operating leases. The company also purchases and sells land; provides supplier services; and develops and leases shopping malls and commercial premises. As of December 31, 2017, it had a land bank of approximately 35.2 million square meters, as well as operated 6 shopping malls. The company was founded in 1977 and is based in Mexico City, Mexico.

About Comstock Holding Companies

Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. operates as a real estate development and services company primarily in the mid-Atlantic region, the United States. It operates through three segments: Homebuilding, Asset Management, and Real Estate Services. The company builds multi-family units, single-family homes, townhouses, mid-rise and high-rise condominiums, and mixed-use developments. It also provides real estate management services, including strategic planning, land development, entitlement, property management, sales and marketing, workout and turnaround strategies, financing, and general construction services; and development supply chain services, including capital markets, real estate brokerage, environmental consulting, and design services. The company was formerly known as Comstock Homebuilding Companies, Inc. and changed its name to Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. in June 2012. Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Reston, Virginia.

