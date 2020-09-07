Fireball Reaches Market Cap of $72,140.22 (FIRE)

Fireball (CURRENCY:FIRE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 7th. One Fireball token can now be purchased for approximately $3.05 or 0.00029953 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Fireball has traded down 36.4% against the dollar. Fireball has a market capitalization of $72,140.22 and approximately $589.00 worth of Fireball was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Fireball alerts:

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.91 or 0.00617501 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded down 38% against the dollar and now trades at $330.26 or 0.03241728 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001445 BTC.

1irstcoin (FST) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00009561 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Rewardiqa (REW) traded 39% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00020270 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009798 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000601 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00007442 BTC.

About Fireball

FIRE is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 28th, 2014. Fireball’s total supply is 23,641 tokens. The official website for Fireball is fireball.network. Fireball’s official Twitter account is @FirecoinX15 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Fireball

Fireball can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fireball directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fireball should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fireball using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Fireball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fireball and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.