FirmaChain Hits Market Cap of $12.82 Million (FCT)

FirmaChain (CURRENCY:FCT) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 7th. FirmaChain has a market capitalization of $12.82 million and $1.81 million worth of FirmaChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, FirmaChain has traded 24.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One FirmaChain token can now be bought for about $0.0696 or 0.00000670 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get FirmaChain alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009622 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002334 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.54 or 0.00120739 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00044412 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $174.77 or 0.01682837 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.27 or 0.00214456 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000307 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0785 or 0.00000756 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.72 or 0.00170636 BTC.

About FirmaChain

FirmaChain’s genesis date was October 5th, 2015. FirmaChain’s total supply is 600,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 184,275,043 tokens. FirmaChain’s official Twitter account is @FactomProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . FirmaChain’s official website is firmachain.org/# . The official message board for FirmaChain is medium.com/firmachain

According to CryptoCompare, “Will Factoids have their own blockchain? Ultimately Factoids will be implemented on their own Chain in Factom. For the crowd sale, other options are possible. How are Factoids created? Two ways. Factoids will be created as a part of the crowd sale. Secondly, Factoids will be created at a fixed rate and paid to the Factom Servers and Audit Servers for their work running the system, and to pay other incentives. Is there a separate Proof of Work or other consensus mechanism for factoids, independent of factom? No. That said, the Factom chain and the Entry chain are managed by the Factom Servers (they are the application using these chains) so they validate them in real time. No invalid entries can be placed in these chains. How do factoids get sent back to the protocol? Is it a kind of burn? No. The Entry Credits are burned. Entry Credits are non transferable. They can only be used to buy entries. But when they DO buy entries, the Factoid in the protocol that was used to buy the Entry Credits is released. The amount of Factoids varies since the price of Entry Credits per Factoid varies. The Factoid paid out is calculated by dividing the total number of Factoid in the protocol by the number of outstanding Entry Credits. The number of Factoids in the protocol and the number of outstanding Entry Credits are all computable from the Entry Chain and the Factoid Chain. “

FirmaChain Token Trading

FirmaChain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FirmaChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FirmaChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FirmaChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for FirmaChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FirmaChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.