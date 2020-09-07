First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) Downgraded to “Strong Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, TheStreet raised First Citizens BancShares from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th.

NASDAQ:FCNCA opened at $396.91 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 1.29. First Citizens BancShares has a 52-week low of $276.08 and a 52-week high of $542.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $407.62 and a 200 day moving average of $387.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The bank reported $14.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. First Citizens BancShares had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 23.23%. The firm had revenue of $502.80 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 5th. Investors of record on Monday, September 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 11th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FCNCA. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in First Citizens BancShares by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 155,195 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,282,000 after acquiring an additional 43,173 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in First Citizens BancShares by 36.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,178 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,385,000 after acquiring an additional 4,344 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in First Citizens BancShares by 107.1% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 116 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. AXA bought a new stake in First Citizens BancShares during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,032,000. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its position in First Citizens BancShares by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,417 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $978,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.51% of the company’s stock.

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides banking services to retail and commercial customers. Its deposit products include checking, savings, money market and time deposit accounts. The company's loan products portfolio comprises commercial construction and land development, commercial mortgage, commercial and industrial, lease financing, and other commercial real estate loans; and noncommercial construction and land development, residential mortgage, revolving mortgage, consumer loans, and construction and land development loans.

