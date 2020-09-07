First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA Buys 250 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,608 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 314 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 560.0% during the first quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 113.4% in the 2nd quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 382 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 159.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 447 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. 73.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $106.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $107.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.33.

NYSE:ABT traded down $1.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $104.16. 5,027,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,422,829. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $101.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.91. The firm has a market cap of $184.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.96. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $61.61 and a one year high of $114.19.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.15. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 17.34% and a net margin of 9.89%. The firm had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 14th. This is a boost from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is 44.44%.

In related news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 6,844 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.80, for a total transaction of $683,031.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,996,291.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lisa D. Earnhardt sold 872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.84, for a total value of $79,212.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,946 shares in the company, valued at $6,626,414.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 79,493 shares of company stock worth $8,452,640 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

