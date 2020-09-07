First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA Decreases Stock Holdings in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Posted by on Sep 7th, 2020

First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA lowered its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 22.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,132 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 2,039 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for about 0.7% of First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,377,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Visa by 102.6% during the second quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Price Wealth LLC raised its stake in Visa by 90.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 190 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Visa in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Visa in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. 80.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on V shares. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Visa from $189.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Daiwa Capital Markets reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $204.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Visa in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $223.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Visa from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.28.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $1,365,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 130,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,367,550. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 45,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $9,457,560.00. Insiders sold a total of 121,401 shares of company stock worth $25,345,655 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of V stock traded down $4.30 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $204.66. The company had a trading volume of 13,243,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,000,686. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $397.53 billion, a PE ratio of 38.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $200.23 and its 200 day moving average is $186.96. Visa Inc has a fifty-two week low of $133.93 and a fifty-two week high of $217.35.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.05. Visa had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 51.37%. The company had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Visa Inc will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.06%.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

